Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Hope Church Mason
4934 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick DeBra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick DeBra


1945 - 2019
Frederick DeBra Obituary
Frederick DeBra

Loveland - Frederick Ellis DeBra - Born October 1, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fred B. and Martha Wanetta (Murphy) DeBra who preceded him in death. Fred passed on to Glory with his Savior on July 1, 2019 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Carol (Reed) DeBra; his children Rebecca (Patrick) Burgess, Joshua (Traci), Ryan (KC), and Seth (Mallory) DeBra; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his five siblings, Wanda, Rosie, David (Diana), Nina (Jim), and Leah (Bill), along with his in-laws Sandy and Morris (Michelle). His cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends were important to him. Fred DeBra was a graduate of Indian Hill High School and the University of Cincinnati. He served in Vietnam. He and Donna met while he was sheriff in Dodge City, and he won her heart after a duel with the notorious "Black Bart." Frederick Ellis DeBra was a husband, father, believer, Papaw, philosopher, storyteller, teacher, writer, creator, poet, actor, mechanical contractor, comic, coach, dancer, intellectual, chocolate milk and ice cream connoisseur, preacher, swimming pool technician, and friend. What Fred loved most was God, Donna, and family. Service information available at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019
