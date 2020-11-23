Frederick Griffith
Cincinnati -
Frederick Ray Griffith, 94, passed from this world to his heavenly home on November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Reynolds of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the late Jane Bryant Lewis. Loving father of Steven Draper (Cindy) Griffith and Jennifer Jane (Gary) Cowgill. Dear Grandfather of Stacey Jane (Tom) Meyer, Carrie Elizabeth (Will) Meyer, Katherine Rose (Micah) Mobley. Great- Grandfather of T.J., Emily, Joshua & Zachary Meyer, and Brooklyn & Kathrine Andrews. Dear brother of Vera Casto, Barbara Lanterman, and the late Vaughn Miller, June Meyers, Howard Griffith, and Stuart Griffith. Services private. Burial at Tyler Mountain Memorial Garden, Cross Lane, West Virginia. Memorials to Christian Outreach & Wellness Ministry 3710 Eastern Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45226. Evans Funeral Home serving the family.