Frederick J. "Fred" Brinkmiller
1940 - 2020
Frederick 'Fred' J. Brinkmiller

Green Township - Passed away on November 5, 2020. Fred was born on March 31, 1940. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Janice M. Brinkmiller, his brother John (Kathleen), sons Michael (Rebecca) and Mark (Janice), and grandchildren Brandon, Zoe, Nicholas, Stephen, and Jonathan. Fred was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on TUESDAY, November 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fred's name to Great Parks of Hamilton County or a charity of your choice. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
