Frederick J. Freihofer
Lakeside Park - Frederick J. Freihofer, 85, passed into eternal life at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY on Friday, November 20, 2020. His loving wife of 60 years, Pamela, feels blessed to have been with him at the time he passed away. Fred was born on June 22, 1935 in Covington, KY, the son of George and Elizabeth Freihofer, who started the Freihofer Bakery shops in northern Kentucky. Fred spoke solely German until kindergarten, when his friend Al Poweleit taught him English. He graduated from St. Xavier High School, served in the U.S. Army for three years, and earned a bachelor's and master's degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati. In 1960, he met Pamela Paul of Zanesville, OH on a blind date and married later that same year. Both deeply rooted in their Catholic faith, Fred and Pamela had a rich life together, raised eight children, and just celebrated 60 years of marriage on August 20, 2020. Fred was employed by Catholic Social Services of Southwestern Ohio, faithfully serving his clients for many years. He was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul, Catholic Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Erlanger-Elsmere United Ministries. Fred was a devout Catholic who actively practiced his faith and instilled the same in his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles, Alex, Mark, and Rex, his sister-in-law Martha Freihofer, grandchildren Katie Stewart and Nick Pfennig. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Pamela, sister Charlotte (Jim) Ott, brother Vic Freihofer, and sister-in-law Carol Freihofer. He is also survived by his children Gretchen MacKnight (David), Mark Freihofer (Donna), Chris Freihofer (Emily), Lisa Bockweg (Roger), Tim Freihofer (Debbie), Stephanie Pfennig (Mike), Phil Freihofer (Tammy), and Paul Freihofer. He is survived by his grandchildren Mitchell MacKnight, Tyler MacKnight, Jillian MacKnight, Rebecca Schmidt (Ryan), Luke Freihofer (Janell), Nathan Freihofer, Anna Freihofer, Amanda Martin (Riley), Emily Haley (Michael), Hannah Wessels (Adam), Ryan Freihofer (Tara), Kelsey Carusone (Amanda), Grace Dennis (Alex), Sophie Freihofer, Sam Stewart-Campbell (Chaz), Madeline Stewart, Joe Pfennig, Kyle Freihofer, Kay Freihofer, Liz Freihofer, and Corey Freihofer, and great-grandchildren Josie Martin, Gianna Martin, Zelie Martin, Lucy Haley, Benjamin Haley, Remi Bruns, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Fred on Saturday, December 12, 2020 during the regularly scheduled 10am Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. A "live stream" of the funeral Mass held for Fred will be available at 10am. To access the live stream, go to www.middendorfbullock.com
, and click on Fred's obituary to see the link. Memorials may be made to the Passionist Nuns (Monastery of the Sacred Passion, Erlanger, KY), Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY, or Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell, KY. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com