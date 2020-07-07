1/1
Frederick J. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Johnson

Ft. Mitchell - Frederick J. Johnson, 48 of Ft. Mitchell passed away unexpectedly, July 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Heather E. Johnson (nee Keil), son Alex Johnson and daughter Haley Johnson. He also leaves behind his father James "Doug" Johnson, brothers Marty Wilson and Curt Johnson, sisters Shellie (Bill) Uchtman and Lena (Jonathon) Andrews, many nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Judy (Larry) Dunlap, father-in-law Donnie (Sandra) Keil and sister-in-law Cassandra (Drew) Hutchison. He had his own private practice, Frederick J. Johnson Attorney-at-Law in Newport, Kentucky and was a member of the Kentucky and Ohio Bar Associations. He graduated from Newport High School, Franklin University and Chase Law School and was a proud member of his fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Fred loved to cook, watch his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints, play fantasy football and spend time with his family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to BB&T where a fund has been established for their children. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved