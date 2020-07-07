Frederick J. Johnson



Ft. Mitchell - Frederick J. Johnson, 48 of Ft. Mitchell passed away unexpectedly, July 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Heather E. Johnson (nee Keil), son Alex Johnson and daughter Haley Johnson. He also leaves behind his father James "Doug" Johnson, brothers Marty Wilson and Curt Johnson, sisters Shellie (Bill) Uchtman and Lena (Jonathon) Andrews, many nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Judy (Larry) Dunlap, father-in-law Donnie (Sandra) Keil and sister-in-law Cassandra (Drew) Hutchison. He had his own private practice, Frederick J. Johnson Attorney-at-Law in Newport, Kentucky and was a member of the Kentucky and Ohio Bar Associations. He graduated from Newport High School, Franklin University and Chase Law School and was a proud member of his fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Fred loved to cook, watch his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints, play fantasy football and spend time with his family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to BB&T where a fund has been established for their children. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.









