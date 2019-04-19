|
|
Frederick R. Andrea
Bellevue - Frederick R. Andrea, 73, passed away April 2, 2019 at the University Medical Center Cincinnati. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Magee and his brother Tom Magee. He is survived by his loving sister Linda L. Dedden, nieces Brandi and Cara Dedden and his furbaby Cuddles. Fred served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He loved drag racing and enjoying time on his houseboat on the Ohio River. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22nd from 9am until time of service at 11am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019