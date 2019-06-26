Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Frederick T. "Fred" Parker

Obituary Condolences

Frederick T. "Fred" Parker Obituary
Frederick T. "Fred" Parker

Cincinnati - Frederick T. "Fred" Parker husband of the late Mary H. Parker (nee Goins) beloved father of Frederick T. (Donna) Parker III and Judith Ann Moser, grandfather of Michelle and Edward, dear brother of Annamae Evans, brother-in-law of Sam Goins, also survived by several nieces and nephews. June 23, 2019. Age 92 years. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. June 29, at 2 PM. Friends may visit on Sat. from 1-2 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019
