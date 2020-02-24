|
Fredric "Fritz" Ganshirt
Crestview Hills - Fredric "Fritz" Ganshirt, 89, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on February 22, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Covington surrounded by his family. Fritz had a special loyalty and fondness with everyone he met and worked with at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, where he served as VP Hospital Administrator. In retirement, he was able to enjoy his love of golf with great friends in Sun City, FL, until his move back to Kentucky to be close to family. Fritz had a unique ability to engage in meaningful conversations along with quick wit. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church and a US Airforce Veteran. Fritz was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Sally Jane Ganshirt nee Clarke; his daughter, Jenny Ganshirt; and his brother, Francis "Fritz" Ganshirt. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Steuver-Ganshirt nee Baker; his children, Tod (Bernadette) Ganshirt, Julia (Paul) Meier, Peter (Christy) Ganshirt, and Jay (Susanne) Ganshirt; his step-children, Linda (Dennis) Schmidt, Douglas (Beverly) Steuver, Joseph Steuver, and Thomas (Lisa) Steuver; and his brother, Dr. Lionel Ganshirt. Fritz also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 10 step-greatgrandchildren. We are truly blessed from God he was ever present in our lives. He lived his faith of God. Fritz' life work here is done. Now, he can enjoy his eternal life with his loved ones who have gone before. We will miss this man! Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 7:00PM at the church. Burial at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: Redwood Rehabilitation 71 Orphanage Dr. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020