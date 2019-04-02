Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Frida Aller


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frida Aller Obituary
Frida Aller

Greenville, SC - Frida Aller (nee Payer). Beloved wife of the late Nikolaus Aller. Loving mother of Ingrid Aller (Bill Wells) and Greta Aller (Richard Beischel). Devoted grandmother of Nikolaus and William Wells. Dear sister of Ernst (Anna) Payer and Fred (Dottie) Payer. Predeceased by sister Emma (late Stephen) Felton. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 91 years of age. She was a long time member of the Donauschwaben and Germania Societies. Visitation on SATURDAY, April 6 at Meyer Funeral Home, 5864 Bridgetown Rd. from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
