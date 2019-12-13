Resources
Covington - G. Adrian Thompson, age 84 of Covington died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Ila and Gallion Thompson. Graduate of the University of Virginia, left Virginia to seek his fortune in New York City.

Married Judy and together raised Carter and Adrienne in the City. A man who was always up for new adventures from piloting his plane to Europe, captaining his yacht, La Strega, and moving a house. He summered in East Hampton, Quogue and finally France. He loved to travel the world. Especially his beloved South of France. He leaves behind his adoring wife Judy, his loving son Carter, Daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Henry and Caroline Thompson, his loving Daughter Adrienne Baker and her husband Richard and his sister Ruth White.

"Goodnight Sweet Prince" Graveside services will be at the convenience of the Family at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials to Cincinnati Opera, 1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA, is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
