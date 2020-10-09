1/
Gail Adams
Gail Adams

Bellevue, KY - Gail Adams, age 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. Gail was born in Cincinnati, OH to Thomas and Wilma Adams. Gail is survived by her brother, Thomas (Elizabeth) Adams, her long time partner, Alex Beyer, and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Gail worked as a drafter and designer in the construction industry for many years. Her passion was music. She played drums for three local bands; Falconry, Kite and String and Dualtones. Gail also enjoyed painting landscapes, welding art and often helped paint murals around the city. She was also passionate about caring for animals and often befriended the neighborhood cats and dogs. She loved animals of all kinds. Her wit and dry humor will be missed. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, 45231, (follow the blue line once you arrive in the cemetery), and on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 11:30 AM until funeral services begin at 12:30 PM, at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Gail will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to Pets in Need of Greater Cincinnati, https://pincincinnati.org/donate/. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
