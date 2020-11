Or Copy this URL to Share

Cincinnati - nee Graff, age 77, passed away Thursday, November 27, 2020, devoted wife of Richard Friedman, dear sister of Stuart Graff. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Holocaust & Humanity Center, Jewish Family Services, Art Academy of Cincinnati, or Activities beyond the Classroom Foundation would be appreciated.









