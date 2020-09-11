Gail Lang
Edgewood - Gail L. Lang. Passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Gail is survived by her husband Robert V. Lang; children, Robert, Anthony, Scott and Timothy (Susan) Lang; sister, Patricia (David) Meier. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, September 16th from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017 (No children please). In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com