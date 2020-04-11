|
Gail Love
Cincinnati - Gail (Brodecky) Love, age 70, lost her 4-year battle with cancer on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Greg Love and loving mother of Austin (Christina) and Nathan Love, grandmother to Sienna Love. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Lauretta Brodecky, she also leaves behind siblings, Kay Taylor, Mark Brodecky (Annette), and Christine Smith (Earl), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She grew up in Akron and graduated from St. Vincent High School and The University of Akron, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She received her Master's Degree in Counseling from Xavier University where she met her husband. She was an accomplished registered dietitian and later started a consulting business in leadership and executive development. She had a passion for nature and the outdoors which led her to explore and hike over 28 national parks with family and friends. Gail was unique in her selflessness, generosity and giving spirit and always put others before herself. She was a member of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church where she was an usher for over 30 years. Gail will surely be missed, as we have so many beautiful memories of her which will forever be in our hearts. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cancer Support Community of Greater Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020