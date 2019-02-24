Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rest Haven Memorial Park
10209 Plainfield Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Burkholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail M. Burkholz


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gail M. Burkholz Obituary
Gail M. Burkholz

Cincinnati - Gail M. Burkholz, age 81years, born July 8, 1937, to Golda & Elwood Burkholz. Died unexpectedly February 21, 2019, following a stroke. Gail is preceded in death by her parents and older sister Claire (Richard) Maupin and nephew Rich Maupin. She is survived by nephews Dave (Arlene) Maupin and Doug (Gloria) Maupin, niece Dana (Deborah G. Delph) Maupin, great-nephew Chris (Emily) Maupin and great-niece Katie (Chris) Maupin Rodes. Also loved by large extended family and many close friends. Gail was graduate of Norwood High School and had a very successful career as an engineering assistant. She was an active member of the Hamilton County Genealogical Society and the First Families of Hamilton County. Funeral arrangements provided by Gilligan Funeral Home of Kenwood, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 (at E. Galbraith). Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until the 1:00 PM Celebration of Life, all at Gilligan ~ Kenwood, Interment immediately following at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Seasons, 7300 Dearwester Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hamilton County Genealogical Society, a public library or the . Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now