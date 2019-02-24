|
Gail M. Burkholz
Cincinnati - Gail M. Burkholz, age 81years, born July 8, 1937, to Golda & Elwood Burkholz. Died unexpectedly February 21, 2019, following a stroke. Gail is preceded in death by her parents and older sister Claire (Richard) Maupin and nephew Rich Maupin. She is survived by nephews Dave (Arlene) Maupin and Doug (Gloria) Maupin, niece Dana (Deborah G. Delph) Maupin, great-nephew Chris (Emily) Maupin and great-niece Katie (Chris) Maupin Rodes. Also loved by large extended family and many close friends. Gail was graduate of Norwood High School and had a very successful career as an engineering assistant. She was an active member of the Hamilton County Genealogical Society and the First Families of Hamilton County. Funeral arrangements provided by Gilligan Funeral Home of Kenwood, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 (at E. Galbraith). Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until the 1:00 PM Celebration of Life, all at Gilligan ~ Kenwood, Interment immediately following at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Seasons, 7300 Dearwester Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hamilton County Genealogical Society, a public library or the . Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019