1/1
Gail Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Miller

Highland Heights - Gail Lee Miller, 79, of Highland Heights, passed away on October 20, 2020 at her home. She was born August 6, 1941 to the late Norb and Catherine (Peper) Duckworth in Dayton, KY. She attended Eastern Kentucky University where she earned her bachelor's degree. Gail was a homemaker, she loved raising her children and being Nana to her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Newport. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Norb and Catherine Elizabeth (Peper) Duckworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Garry Miller of Highland Heights, KY, son, Michael Miller, daughter, Beth (Bob) Gies, sister, Lois Almoslechner, grandsons, Jason, James, Jared, granddaughter, Jenna. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave) Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Guests will be asked to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Garden Mausoleum Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. John's United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved