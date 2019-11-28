Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Bridgetown Cemetery
4337 Harrison Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Gail Schrand Obituary
Gail Schrand

Green Township - Gail Cassandra Schrand (nee Todd), 66, Nov. 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Schrand, devoted mother of Jonathan Schrand (Elizabeth), loving grandmother of Claire Joy Schrand & unborn baby Schrand, beloved daughter of the late Joy (nee Wilson) & Clancy Leon Todd, dear sister of Glenn Todd (Donna) (the late Martha), dear sister-in-law of Lynda Nicholas (the late Bobby), Sally Dudley (the late Rick), Patty Mollmann, Wayne Schrand (Chris). Also survived by many nieces, nephews & their children. Visitation Fri., Dec. 6, 5 PM until time of funeral service at 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Graveside service Sat., Dec. 7 at 10:30 AM at the Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. Memorials to Gideons International, https://www.gideons.org/donate. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
