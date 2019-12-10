Services
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
1935 - 2019
Cincinnati - Gail Therese (Gaiser) Niemeier passed away on Nov 10, 2019. Gail was born in June 1935 in Cleveland, OH. She was baptized and confirmed at Unity Lutheran Church. She graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School, Cleveland, OH in 1953,received a Bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kent State University in 1957, and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton in early childhood education in 1973. Gail taught early childhood and first grade for thirty years.

Gail is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years, Don, daughter Letitia (Mike) Fulkerson of Cincinnati, OH and son Colin (Tracy) Niemeier and grandchildren Roman, Brennyn, and Nolan Niemeier of Dublin, OH, brother Donald (Barbara) Gaiser of Fort Myers, FL, sister-in-law Veronica Gaiser of Cleveland, sister-in-law Rachel Niemeier of Fairbury, NE, and brother-in-law Gary Niemeier of DeWitt, NE, and nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Madeline; brother Herbert A Gaiser; twin grandsons Clifford and Donald Niemeier; sister-in-law Delores Gaiser; brother-in-law Richard Niemeier; nephews Christopher Gaiser and Darren Gaiser.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Dec 15 at 2 PM at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 8101 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Fred Taylor Rd, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
