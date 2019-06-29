|
|
Gall Ann
Fort Thomas - Ann (nee Rowe) Gall "Mami", 91, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at her residence.
Ann was born on December 29, 1927, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents Rolland and Ester (nee Lykins) Rowe. She was raised in Feds Creek, KY, the oldest of 7 siblings. After attending Fed's Creek High School, she moved to Northern Kentucky where her mother's family resided, and from there she made her own way in life. She put herself through beauty school where she became a skilled beautician. Ann was a strong woman and a hard worker within the service industry, working in renowned restaurants such as El Greco, The Islands and Beverly Hills Supper Club where she was working at the time of the fire. She never seemed to stop working, or ironing and drove her van until the age of 84. Ann raised seven children by herself. She was a remarkably strong, kind, loving, independent and hard-working woman with the biggest heart of gold. It's been said there has never been a woman that did so much for so many people with so little. Anyone who knew Ann was truly blessed.
Ann was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Gall, daughter, Bernadine Strunk Rice, her son Rod Carson Strunk; and, sisters, Phyllis Perry and Grace Soward. Ann is survived by 3 sisters, Betty Hunt, Connie Looney and Shirley Layne; and, her brother, Robert Rowe; her 3 daughters, Linda Strunk (Robert) Girkin, Debra Strunk Cawood, and Colleen "Sissy" (Scott) Crothers; her 2 sons, Kenneth Clark Strunk and Shawn Egan; plus 11 grandchildren; 7 great grand children; 1 great great grand-children; and, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation Service will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home, 160 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Ft. Thomas, KY on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM immediately followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemetery, 1523 Alexandria Pike, Ft. Thomas, KY.
In lieu of flowers, family would very much appreciate donations to their mother's headstone. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019