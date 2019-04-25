Services
Ft. Thomas - Beloved brother of Susie Sebastian, Beulah Raleigh, Wilma Harper, Helen Turner, Garland Ray Turner and Lena Bruce. Preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Belle (nee Herald) Turner and his siblings, Frances Lenahan, Barbara Shields, Ollie Jean Williams, Laura Irene Baker and Ricky Raleigh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gar retired from Wendling Printing Company at age 62. He is a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Fort Thomas. Gar enjoyed playing cards, going on trips to music shows, yard work, eating out and visiting with family. Gar passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, age 79. Visitation at Living Hope Baptist Church, 1080 Highland Ave., (Ft. Thomas), on Friday (April 26) from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday (April 27) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
