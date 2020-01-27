Resources
More Obituaries for Garnett Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnett Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garnett Mills Obituary
Garnett Mills

Florence - Garnett E. Mills, age 90, of Florence, Kentucky, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Kentucky. She was born April 11, 1929 in Caney, Morgan County, Kentucky, as the seventh child of Green Berry and Delia Madden Honchul. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Victor Gordon Mills; her brothers, Robert B. Honchul and Lt. Col. (U.S. Air Force, Retired) Delbert Honchul; and four siblings in early childhood. Growing up in Caney, she graduated from Cannel City High School, Kentucky, in 1948. She married her husband in 1958. Except for a short period where she worked for Levi Strauss in Florence, Kentucky, she spent her life supporting her husband and assisting in the care of various family members. Her hobbies included bowling, collecting bird figurines, painting ceramics, and making beautiful quilts. She was interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Magnolia Springs Impact Life (Employees Assistance Fund), Magnolia Springs Senior Living, 7665 Ewing Boulevard, Florence, Kentucky 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -