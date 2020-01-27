|
|
Garnett Mills
Florence - Garnett E. Mills, age 90, of Florence, Kentucky, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Kentucky. She was born April 11, 1929 in Caney, Morgan County, Kentucky, as the seventh child of Green Berry and Delia Madden Honchul. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Victor Gordon Mills; her brothers, Robert B. Honchul and Lt. Col. (U.S. Air Force, Retired) Delbert Honchul; and four siblings in early childhood. Growing up in Caney, she graduated from Cannel City High School, Kentucky, in 1948. She married her husband in 1958. Except for a short period where she worked for Levi Strauss in Florence, Kentucky, she spent her life supporting her husband and assisting in the care of various family members. Her hobbies included bowling, collecting bird figurines, painting ceramics, and making beautiful quilts. She was interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Magnolia Springs Impact Life (Employees Assistance Fund), Magnolia Springs Senior Living, 7665 Ewing Boulevard, Florence, Kentucky 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020