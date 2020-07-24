1/
Garrett "Garry" Williams
{ "" }
Garrett "Garry" Williams

Covington - 71, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Garry, or Willy as he was lovingly known to his friends and family, spent many years playing guitar with the band Strange Brew. He was proud to tell you he was a Vietnam Veteran and he enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing in his spare time. But Garry's favorite thing was spending time with the family that he dearly loved. He is survived by his daughters Cresta (John) Lewis, Shannon (Kevin) Meyer, Lauren (Rusty) Adams and Amanda (Rob) Morgan; grandchildren Samantha, Jack, Seth, Will, Garrett, Madeline, Finn, Sawyer and Charlie; siblings Sue (George) Kidney, Mary Beth (Marty) Barnett and Ken (Melanie) Williams; sister-in-law Karen Williams; many extended family members and friends. Garry is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Paula. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Williams and brother, Tom. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Graveside services will be held in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 12 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear face mask and to practice social distancing.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home
JUL
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
