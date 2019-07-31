|
Garry Woeste
California - Garry Arthur Woeste, 68, of California, KY passed away on July 28, 2019. Garry was the son of Arthur and Peggy Woeste. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy. He worked for over 40 years at Hilltop Basic Resources and LPM Electric. Garry was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, was on the Hospitality team, and was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He also volunteered with the Shriner's Hospital fishing derby.
He was married to his loving wife Sue of 42 years. He loved spending time with his family, Lori and Stacey and was excited on the newest addition to the family, their first grandchild Wyatt.
In his younger days, he was the #1 in the state of Kentucky in the Bear Bow Archery Tournament. Garry was a man with an incredible work ethic. He loved working on the farm. No matter who he was working with, within a couple hours of knowing him they would have the utmost total respect for him. He never asked or wanted to have the glory or credit for getting a job done. But behind the crowd he was the one that got it done. No matter how busy or how much he had to do, he would always help anyone.
When he wasn't working, he loved hunting and fishing. He loved being outdoors. He believed that whatever was caught or killed, it didn't go to waste, even when he brought in a smaller deer to the meat house and would receive a hard time from the guys he would grin ear to ear and say " Boys, I have never tasted a bowl of antler soup that was worth eating."
He is survived by his father; Arthur Woeste. He also leaves behind his wife of 42 years; Marilyn Sue (nee Steffen) Woeste. Daughters; Lori Ann (David) Taylor and Stacey Lynn (Craig) Woeste. Brother; Bob (Kathy) Woeste. Sister; Mary Lou (Don) Steffen. Grandson; Wyatt David Taylor. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 4pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in California, KY. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 2162 California Crossroads, California, KY 41007. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019