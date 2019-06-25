Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Garth Erion Obituary
Garth Erion

- - Garth Erion husband of the late Sue S. Erion (nee Seitz) loving companion-husband of Joyce Pike, beloved father of Michael (Wendy) Erion, Julie (Rick) Sterling, and Jennie (John) Marino, dear grandfather of Mark, Shelly, Shaun, Andrew, Christopher, and Stephanie, also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. June 22, 2019. Age 84 years. Residence Batavia, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. June 27, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Garth served in the Coast Guard.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019
