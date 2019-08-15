|
|
Gary Alfred Love
Florence - passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Center in Edgewood, KY at the age of 68. He was born in Covington, KY on February 15, 1951; the son of the late Alfred and Allie Mae (nee Shields) Love. Gary retired after many years of faithful service from TWA Airlines where he worked on the runway. In his free time, Gary had a passion for fishing, as well as going to tractor pulls and dirt races. He also collected and was proud of the various antiques he acquired which furnished his home. Gary was a fun-loving guy who had an incredible sense of humor and a very caring heart. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and close friends. Gary was preceded in death by his loving parents, Alfred and Allie Mae Love. He is survived by his sister who was truly his best friend, Denise (Ron) Willman; as well as several other close relatives and special friends who will mourn his passing and continue to cherish his lasting memory. A visitation for Gary will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will start at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Clinton Stricklen will officiate. Gary will then be laid to rest next to his beloved parents at Beaver Lick Christian Cemetery in Walton, KY. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence message for the family, share a memory of Gary or view the Celebration of Life tribute video; please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019