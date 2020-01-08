|
Gary Boggs
Fairfield Twp. - Gary Boggs. Beloved husband of Linda Boggs for 49 years. Devoted father of Brian Boggs. Cherished grandfather of Kayla & Jared Boggs. Loving step-son of Norma Boggs. Dear brother of Susie Bush. Uncle of David Carter. Gary passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Vietnam War Navy Veteran. Member of Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church and of Walden Ponds Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12th from 2 to 5 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Tri-State Parkinson's Wellness Chapter, 151 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45216-1015. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . The Boggs Family has entrusted their care to Paul R. Young Funeral Homes.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020