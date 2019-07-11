|
|
Gary Burch
Burlington - Gary Alan Burch, 50 years of age, entered into rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Armanda "Mandy" Kelly Burch; sons, Christopher and Dylan Burch; his parents, Michael and Carol (nee Koors) Burch; brother, Stephen Burch (Tracy); sister, Lynn Hsu (Jordan); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Janet Kelly; several Nieces and Nephews; and a multitude of friends. Gary was lovingly known as "Cheetah" to his family and friends. He worked for several years at Panelpina Logistics, Florence. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar and being outdoors. He loved to vacation in Las Vegas and visiting Kentucky State Parks. Above all, Gary loved his family. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Gary's life with a memorial contribution to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, Kentucky 40604 or at www.kentuckywildlife.com. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 11 to July 12, 2019