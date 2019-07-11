Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Burlington Cemetery
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Burch


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gary Burch Obituary
Gary Burch

Burlington - Gary Alan Burch, 50 years of age, entered into rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Armanda "Mandy" Kelly Burch; sons, Christopher and Dylan Burch; his parents, Michael and Carol (nee Koors) Burch; brother, Stephen Burch (Tracy); sister, Lynn Hsu (Jordan); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Janet Kelly; several Nieces and Nephews; and a multitude of friends. Gary was lovingly known as "Cheetah" to his family and friends. He worked for several years at Panelpina Logistics, Florence. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar and being outdoors. He loved to vacation in Las Vegas and visiting Kentucky State Parks. Above all, Gary loved his family. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Gary's life with a memorial contribution to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, Kentucky 40604 or at www.kentuckywildlife.com. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now