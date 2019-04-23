|
|
Gary Crawford
Florence - Gary Crawford, 67, of Florence, KY passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Gary was born May 19, 1951 in Hamilton, OH to the late Raleigh and Lulu Crawford. His brother, Charles Crawford also preceded him in death. Gary was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and his favorite times were spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports, and rooting for UK and the Cincinnati Bengals. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, and spending time with his dogs. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Tina Crawford, his dear sons: Shawn Frey (Jenny), and Chris Frey (Jane), and his beloved grandchildren: Haleigh Hamilton, Cieria Frey, Jaydian Frey, and Sydnie Frey. A memorial visitation will be held for Gary on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 6pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Gary to Scarf It Up For Those In Need at 3152 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY. 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019