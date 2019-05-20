|
|
Gary D. Floyd
Park Hills, KY. - Gary D. Floyd, 68, of Park Hills, KY, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He retired from the banking industry. Gary was an all around athlete throughout his life and especially enjoyed golf. He loved spending time with his 3 children, his 7 grandchildren and watching the Memorial Day Parade go by his home. Gary was preceded in death by his parents: James Floyd and Jean Rodgers and brother: Richard Floyd. He is survived by his daughters: Tina (Darrell) Smith, Tracie (Todd) Cliff and Nicole Elliott; grandchildren: Alexandra Smith, Nicholas Smith, Jacob Cliff, Logan Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Jayden Cliff and Noah Elliott; step-mother: Jeanetta Floyd; brothers: Donnie (Patty) Ewing and Pastor Kelly Floyd and sisters: Tami (Ed) Stone, Terri (Dale) Cox and Renee Floyd. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY, 41015, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft, Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Dragonfly Foundation, In honor of his Princess Elizabeth Smith, 9275 Governors Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45249. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneral home.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2019