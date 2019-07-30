|
Gary Darpel
Cincinnati - Gary L., beloved husband of Connie (nee Weil) Darpel. Loving father of Eric Darpel, Katie (Brandon) Speckman, Stacey (Sam) Ritter, Andrew (Molly) Darpel. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Ben, Ellie, Kate, Lilli, Ashlyn, Abel and Benson. Caring brother of Kathy Shucktis, Allen Darpel, Sue Roland and the late Denny Darpel. Passed away Sat., July 27th, 2019. Age 68. Visitation will be held Thur., Aug 1st from 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:30PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, Gary would ask that you Live, Love and share Laughter. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019