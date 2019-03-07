|
|
Gary E. Cole
Hebron - Gary Eugene Cole, 67, of McAllen, Texas and formerly of Hebron passed away Monday, December 24th in McAllen. Mr. Cole retired from the U. S. Postal Service and had served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War; he loved the Lord, helping family and friends, and studying the Bible. First Baptist Church on 4th Street, Covington was his home church. In addition, Mr. Cole loved being outdoors with his dogs, whether working on outdoor projects or fishing, camping or hunting. Survivors include a daughter, Jamie McCane Pratt; brother of Sherry Cole Pegg, Rhonda Cole Denterlein and Andrea Cole Slone; grandfather of Howard Jr., Samuel, Isaiah and Olivia; uncle to Andrea Pegg Arrington, Tony Pegg, Jr., Brian Denterlein, John Denterlein, Emily Denterlein and Christian Pegg and great uncle to surviving great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm Monday, March 11th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 14 W. 4th Street, Covington and a Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 pm. Mr. Cole was a generous contributor to the support of Israel, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations are suggested to: REACH Initiative International, 5665 Atlanta Highway, Suites 103-307, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is assisting the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019