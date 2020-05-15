Gary Hofstetter
1948 - 2020
Gary Hofstetter

Alexandria - Gary Herman Hofstetter, age 71, passed away peacefully in his home on May 7th, 2020. He was born on November 20th, 1948 in Alexandria, Kentucky to the late Flora Mae (Hogle) Rice and Herman Hofstetter.

He is survived by his brothers Kenny (Carol) Hofstetter and Gary Lee (Bri) Rice, his sisters Wanda (Ron) Brickler, Mendy (B.J.) Champagne, Jan (Steve) Gray, and Donna (John) King, his daughter Ruth (Tom) Racke, and his grandchildren Katlyn Racke and Thomas Racke. Survivors which Gary considered extended family include Mary Ann Henson, Melissa (Greg) Hays {Destiny}, Steve (Amy) Henson {Mahala}, Merrell (Elizabeth) Taulbee {Hannah, Brayden, Raylan, Kaysen}. In addition to his mother and father, Gary is preceded in death by his step-father Vernis "Nick" Rice, and dear friend John "Poncho" Fleckinger. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn his passing.

Gary honorably served two tours in Vietnam as a United States Army Sergeant. Throughout his life, he continued to prove his integrity and compassion in positions including: Volunteer Engineer for the Southern Campbell Fire Department, President of the Campbell County Water Rescue, President of the Campbell County Firefighters Education Association, Commander of the VFW, Post 3205, and Life Member of the Cooties. As a member of The Bridge Church (Alexandria, KY), Gary has always expressed great love for God. Gary dedicated his life to selflessly caring for others, and there is no doubt that he will continue to watch over us all just as he did in life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are unfortunately limited at this time. A special end of life celebration will be held at a later date. Please contact Tom and Ruth Racke for details. Memorial donations may be made to Cooper Funeral Home by calling 859-635-7844. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

