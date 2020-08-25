Gary L. BezoldCalifornia - Gary Lee Bezold 61, of 12 - Mile, Kentucky passed away suddenly on Sunday August 23, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1959 to his parents Leo & Tillie (Kramer) Bezold. Gary grew up in 12 -Mile working on the family farm. He married the love of his life Kim, and they enjoyed their life together farming, and spending time with family and friends. He raised his family on that same farm and also started the Bezold Green House. Gary along with his brothers had a love for music. They formed a band, Countryfied, and was the drummer, and even opened up for Tom T. Hall once. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church where you could always find him playing the drums at Christmas Eve Mass and special occasions. He had just recently retired from General Electric where he worked in the Aviation department. He followed in the footsteps of his Father with his strong faith, hard work ethic and love for family, farm, and music. His smile lit up the room and his grand babies brought him so much joy.He is survived by his loving wife Kim Bezold of 39 years. His children Holly (Brandon) Schwietzer, and Dominic Bezold. Siblings; Sandy (Charlie) Boesch, Terry (Cyndi) Bezold, Susan Bezold Flick, and Brian (Theresa) Bezold. 3 Granddaughters; Eva, Annabelle and Madelyn, along with a host of nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Church at 10 am on Friday. Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul School. At the family's request please where a facemask. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.