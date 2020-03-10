|
Gary L. Turner
Elsmere - Gary L. Turner, 62, of Elsmere, Kentucky, son of Gareth and Geraldine, passed away March 7, 2020 with his beloved wife Kathleen (nee Moeller) of 45 years by his side. The loving father of Jennifer (Joe) Bosch, Cassie (Ryan) Kirby, Katie (Dave) Turner and grandfather of Josie, Allie and Jackson. Brother to sisters Patty, Kim, Terry, Pam, Tasha and brothers Hank, Michael, Keith, Paul, Kevin , and Steven. He was an employee of more than 30 years with the Castellini Group of Companies / Taylor Farms. An avid chef, movie fanatic, and lottery winner who was always known to hit a royal flush, his secret recipes and dreams of western cowboy lifestyle molded his wittiness. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Erlanger VFW, 4435 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his granddaughter's Fundly.com page: Alley Cat's Cancer Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020