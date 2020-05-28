Gary Lee Baker
Covington - 67, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. A Private family service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.