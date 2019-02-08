Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Beagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Beagle


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gary Lee Beagle Obituary
Gary Lee Beagle

Latonia - Gary Lee Beagle, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his residence in Latonia, KY. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Conductor. Gary was an avid golfer and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He is survived by his wife: Lorena Totten; sons: Steve (Jariah Thomas) Beagle, Barry (Toria) Beagle and Jason Totten; daughter: Jennifer Totten; brother: Jerry (Rita) Beagle; sisters: Karen Beagle and Sharon (Mark) Wegford and 7 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.