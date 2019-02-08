|
Gary Lee Beagle
Latonia - Gary Lee Beagle, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his residence in Latonia, KY. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Conductor. Gary was an avid golfer and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He is survived by his wife: Lorena Totten; sons: Steve (Jariah Thomas) Beagle, Barry (Toria) Beagle and Jason Totten; daughter: Jennifer Totten; brother: Jerry (Rita) Beagle; sisters: Karen Beagle and Sharon (Mark) Wegford and 7 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019