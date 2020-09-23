1/
Gary Lee Huff
Loveland - Born on February 1, 1949. Went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving brother of Gail (Lowell) King, Bob (Sue) Huff and the late William "Bill" Huff. Dear brother-in-law of Darlene Huff. Cherished son of the late Floyd J. and Annabelle L. (nee Crouse) Huff. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends will be received from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
