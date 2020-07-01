Gary Lenzer
Cincinnati - Beloved son of Raymond J. (late) and Anne Lenzer. Father of Matthew (Angel) Lenzer. Grandfather of Jillian and River Lenzer. Brother of Alison (Todd) Helton and uncle. Gary passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 62 years. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
. Finally Free to Ride!
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.