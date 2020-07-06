Gary Miller
Lawrenceburg - Gary L. Miller , beloved husband of Linda Miller nee Werle, loving father of Kim (Chris) Lewis, Karen (Phil) Hatfield, and Tony Montgomery, grandfather of Alyssa, Katie, Kelsey, Katelyn, T.J., Courtney, Meghan, and Madison, great grandfather of Avery, Aubrey, Kinsley Aiden and Owen. Brother of JoAnn Oliver, Scott Miller, Robyn Autenreib and the late Bill Miller. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Died, Saturday, July 4, 2020 age 65. Funeral mass, Monday July 13, 12 PM, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Social distancing is expected. Mask are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warriors
Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
.