Anderson Township - Gary H. Morgan, of Anderson Township, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born February 15, 1943 in West Union, Ohio to Harold and Irma Morgan.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda Morgan, his sister Jennie (Richard) Johnson, his sister-in-law, Nancy Simpson, his brother-in-law, David Fisher, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson, Greg McClanahan, and his mother and father-in law, Edgar and Ruie Fisher.

Gary was a Cincinnati Milacron retiree, a lifetime member of Post 9630, and former member of the Southwest Ohio Memorial Team.

Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. Services will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301

or the West Union United Methodist Church, 203 E. Mulberry St., West Union, OH 45693
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
