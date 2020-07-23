Gary Nelson
Ft. Mitchell - Gary Nelson, 61, formerly of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Beloved son of Inez (and the late Richard) Nelson, brother to Dave (Libby) Nelson, Linda (Walt) Arvin and Wendy (Rich) Kravitz. Silly uncle to Drew, Erin, Stefi, Hanna and Annie; great-uncle to Henry. Funny, stubborn, opinionated, loving, obstinate, warm, frustrating, wonderful - all describe Gary at any given time. He loved his family, he loved his music, he loved his books and collecting, he loved his Cracker Barrel. And he was loved deeply by all who knew him. Services will be private with interment in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.