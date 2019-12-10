|
|
Gary Nelson Girdler
Bellevue - 71 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. He enjoyed fishing and spending countless hours with his grandchildren. Gary was an extremely hard-working man retiring from Hillshire Farm. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Barbara L. Girdler; children Brenda Sceifres and Merry Cunning; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Connie, Earl, Anthony, Nancy, Francine and Laura; many extended family members and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lillian Girdler; brother William Girdler and granddaughter Brooklyn Lustig. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 pm until 7pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home. On Friday, December 13, 2019 a Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. The Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019