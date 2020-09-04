Gary P. Taylor



Mt. Washington - Gary P. Taylor beloved husband of Roxanne Taylor (nee Dahmann) dear brother of Vivian (Robert) Konkle, Elaine (Robert) Davis, and the late Robert G. (Pat) Taylor, fond brother-in-law of Donald (Judy) Dahmann, son of the late Robert P. and Norma Taylor, loving uncle of Jan (Rich), David (Kathy), Cindy (Bryan), Sharon (John), Robert (Anne), Robert (Marcia), Kristen (Donald), Greg, Nicholas, and Kristina, also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Lovingly known as "Santa". Died Aug. 26, 2020 at age 72. Resident of Mt. Washington. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. SEPT. 15, from 5-7 PM. Memorials to the Parkinson Support & Wellness of Cincinnati.









