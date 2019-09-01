|
Gary Payne Sr.
Lebanon, Ohio - Dr. Gary L. Payne Sr. EdD beloved husband of 61 years to Mary Jane Payne (nee Keifer). Dear father of Allison Payne, Andrea Tannreuther, Gary L. (Noma) Payne Jr. and Angela (late Christopher) John. Beloved grandfather of Christina Hurley, Angela Payne, Alexander Burton, Kaitlyn Payne, Todd Payne and the late Stanley Burton. Great grandfather of Sophie Blackburn. Brother of the late Raymond Payne and Bobby Lee Payne. Gary was born in Gallipolis, OH on September 9, 1935 to his parents Raymond A. and Filomena Payne (nee Lupidi). He graduated from Steubenville High School and went onto Ohio State University where he received a Bachelors Degree in Music Education. Gary was a member of the O.S.U. Concert and Marching Band and had the distinct honor of dotting the i. From there he went onto earn a Masters of Education from Kent State University and a Doctorate in Education from Rutgers University. Gary was the Superintendent at Wyoming public schools for 14 years and post retirement a Professor at Miami University Oxford for 10 years. Gary passed away at Otterbein Lebanon where he lived since 2012 on August 30, 2019 at the age of 83. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Greater Cincinnati 644 Linn St. #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019