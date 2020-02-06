Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Gary W. Angell


1951 - 2020
Gary W. Angell Obituary
Gary W. Angell

Union, KY - Gary W. Angell, 68, passed away on February 4, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He was born on December 22, 1951 to the late Claude and Glenna Angell. Gary enjoyed collecting antiques; such as Emmett Kelly Clowns, music records. Gary was a member of the Lions Club of Alexandria and owned his own business as a disc Jockey. He Is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Angell; parents, Claude and Glenna Angell. He is survived by his son Todd (Kristy Bevis) Angell; daughter, Angela (Stephen) Angell-Daley; sister, Claudia Marie (Randy) Angell-Moran; grandchildren, Cassie Taylor, Chelsea Getz, Megan Angell, and Amanda Angell; and 5 great grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, Ky 41071. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Lions Club, 10446 S Licking Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
