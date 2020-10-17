1/1
Independence - Gary W. Hicks, age 57, of Independence, KY, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence. He was a former Optician for Carl Zeiss AG and a U.S. Army Veteran. Gary was a fan of the Reds, Bengals and U.K. He was an excellent cook including specialties like his chocolate chip pancakes and biscuits and gravy. His pride in his yard work and how meticulous he was concerning his Honda Accord Sport, led some family members to tease him of being O.C.D. Gary was a very social person, with a great sense of humor, who loved spending time with his family and friends. His father, Charles Hicks, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Feuston Hicks; children, Brandi Summers (Zachary), Josh Miller; Charlie Hicks (Kelly), and Greg Hicks (Shannon); mother, Mary Joann Hicks; siblings, Charles Hicks, Jr., Steven Hicks (Jacqueline), Julie Unthink, Brian Hicks (Laura), and Debbie Hicks; and eleven grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment with military honors will be at Independence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hicks family. To leave a memorial donation, to view his Life Tribute Video, to share an online condolence, or to get directions, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
