Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Parker

Obituary Condolences

Gary W. Parker Obituary
Gary W. Parker

Cincinnati - Gary W. Parker beloved husband of Donna S. Parker (nee Pickering) devoted father of Nick (Veronica) Parker and Felicia (Andy) Bush, dear brother of Kenny and Rick (Bonnie) Parker, Karen Ketchum, and the late Charles Stidham, loving grandfather of Nicholas Jr., Ashley, and Drew, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mar. 20, 2019. Age 68 years. Residence Oakley. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Mar. 26, at 10 AM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 5-8 PM. Family prefer memorials to Linwood Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now