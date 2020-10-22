Gary Wayne Alexander
Covington - Gary Wayne Alexander, 72, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born on Saturday, September 25, 1948 in Dayton, KY, he was the son of the late James and Ruth Alexander. Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Era. After his enlistment, he joined and was involved in many different Veterans groups throughout his life. Gary enjoyed classic rock and was especially fond of the Beatles and John Lennon. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan but preferred to listen to the games over the radio. Gary was passionate about classic T.V. programs, especially Science Fiction shows, and he loved Cincinnati Style Chili. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother: Richard Lee Alexander. Gary is survived by his close friend: Fran Alexander; step-daughters: Kristin Halcomb and Jennifer (Mike) Pence; nephew: Richard (Pauline) Alexander and a large extended family. A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment with Military Honors: Highland Cemetery. Due to state Covid-19 Mandates, face masks are required to be worn inside the funeral home. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com