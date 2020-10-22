1/1
Gary Wayne Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Wayne Alexander

Covington - Gary Wayne Alexander, 72, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born on Saturday, September 25, 1948 in Dayton, KY, he was the son of the late James and Ruth Alexander. Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Era. After his enlistment, he joined and was involved in many different Veterans groups throughout his life. Gary enjoyed classic rock and was especially fond of the Beatles and John Lennon. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan but preferred to listen to the games over the radio. Gary was passionate about classic T.V. programs, especially Science Fiction shows, and he loved Cincinnati Style Chili. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother: Richard Lee Alexander. Gary is survived by his close friend: Fran Alexander; step-daughters: Kristin Halcomb and Jennifer (Mike) Pence; nephew: Richard (Pauline) Alexander and a large extended family. A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment with Military Honors: Highland Cemetery. Due to state Covid-19 Mandates, face masks are required to be worn inside the funeral home. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved